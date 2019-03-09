BALD EAGLE CAMERA:Click To Watch Live
WEIRTON, W.Va. (KDKA) – The “mill of the future” is no more.

Photo Credit: Tyler Lynskey/Propellahead Images

The Weirton Steel Basic Oxygen Plant was imploded on Saturday morning.

The massive BOP mill was completed in 1967 and covered more than six acres at the north end of town. At the time, it was dubbed the “mill of the future.”

Photo Credit: Tyler Lynskey/Propellahead Images

Crews from the Frontier Group of Cos., the company that bought the land, set off charges that reduced the mill to ruble. After they finish salvage operations, the site will be repurposed for an unknown buyer.

