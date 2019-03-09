



(KDKA) – Check your shelves for Chef Boyardee rice with chicken and vegetables, because you could have beef ravioli instead.

A Pennsylvania company, Conagra Brands, Inc., is recalling 2,871 pounds of chicken and rice products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced on Saturday.

The products are labeled as chicken and rice but contain beef ravioli. The products were produced and packaged on Jan. 16.

Click HERE for a picture of the label of the recalled item.

