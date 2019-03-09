BALD EAGLE CAMERA:Click To Watch Live
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (KDKA) — Penn State is one of more than two dozen universities that were reportedly targeted by Chinese hackers.

The Wall Street Journal says the hackers attempted to steal information on military technology.

They targeted Penn State’s Applied Research Lab, which develops undersea weapons for the Navy.

Penn State hasn’t said if any data was stolen.

The breach happened after spear phishing emails were sent out and someone opened them.

The cyber attack comes as the United States investigates possible attempts to hack other tech companies.

