BALD EAGLE CAMERA:Click To Watch Live
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:30 PMCollege Basketball
    6:30 PMKDKA-TV News
    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    8:00 PMGod Friended Me
    9:00 PMAretha! A Grammy Celebration for the Queen of Soul
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Banksville Road, Beechview, Local TV, Pittsburgh News


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BEECHVIEW (KDKA) — A car crash brought down on pole on Banksville Road on Sunday afternoon.

It happened just before 4:30 p.m. in the inbound lanes of the road near Crane Avenue.

Allegheny County officials say two vehicles were involved in the crash. At least one vehicle rolled over, and a pole was knocked down onto the road.

The inbound lanes of Banksville Road are closed between Crane Avenue and the I-376 on-ramp.

Police, firefighters and emergency medical services were sent to the scene.

It is unknown if anyone was injured.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s