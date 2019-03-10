



BEECHVIEW (KDKA) — A car crash brought down on pole on Banksville Road on Sunday afternoon.

It happened just before 4:30 p.m. in the inbound lanes of the road near Crane Avenue.

Allegheny County officials say two vehicles were involved in the crash. At least one vehicle rolled over, and a pole was knocked down onto the road.

The inbound lanes of Banksville Road are closed between Crane Avenue and the I-376 on-ramp.

Police, firefighters and emergency medical services were sent to the scene.

It is unknown if anyone was injured.

