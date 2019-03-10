



CASTLE SHANNON (KDKA) – Nearly 1,000 homes are without power Sunday morning following a transformer fire in Castle Shannon.

The Castle Shannon Police Department posted on Twitter that a transformer fire caused the outage.

There was a transformer fire this morning on Rte 88 at Rockwood Ave. Residents without power are asked to contact Duquesne Light to assure you are added to the outage list. — Castle Shannon Police Department (@ShannonPolice) March 10, 2019

According to the tweet, the fire took place on Route 88 at Rockwood Avenue.

As of 11:02 a.m. Sunday morning, Duquesne Light reported that 987 people are without power in Castle Shannon.

To see the latest updates on outages from Duquesne Light, click here.

