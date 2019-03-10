BALD EAGLE CAMERA:Click To Watch Live
CASTLE SHANNON (KDKA) – Nearly 1,000 homes are without power Sunday morning following a transformer fire in Castle Shannon.

The Castle Shannon Police Department posted on Twitter that a transformer fire caused the outage.

According to the tweet, the fire took place on Route 88 at Rockwood Avenue.

As of 11:02 a.m. Sunday morning, Duquesne Light reported that 987 people are without power in Castle Shannon.

To see the latest updates on outages from Duquesne Light, click here.

