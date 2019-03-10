



GREENSBURG (KDKA) — City of Greensburg Police are investigating after a gas station convenience store was robbed Sunday.

It happened just before 8 p.m. at the Sunoco on West Otterman Street.

Police say the suspect didn’t display a weapon, but he implied that he was armed.

The suspect got away with an undetermined amount of money.

No one was injured.

Anyone who has information on the incident or is able to identify the suspect is asked to contact police at (724) 834-3800 or via their Facebook page.