



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An ice rink in New Castle is the winner of the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation’s “Renovate The Rink” contest.

Hess Ice Rink will receive $100,000 in renovation materials and construction management services from the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation and Pittsburgh Commercial Construction (PittComm).

Congratulations to Hess Ice Rink in New Castle, the winner of the first ‘Renovate the Rink’ contest. Hess will receive $100,000 in renovations after winning an online fan vote. Read more: https://t.co/BqBwho5iXW pic.twitter.com/MJ7w8rGmMa — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) March 10, 2019

Fans voted online in February to determine the winner. The other two finalists were the Kirk S. Nevin Arena in Greensburg and the Ice Mine in Connellsville.

The Chemours Company, an official partner of the NHL, will recognize all three finalists by providing a set of divider boards to assist with their on-ice programming and youth development.

Hess Ice Rink plans to make their locker rooms larger, expand the lobby area, add new-and-improved seating and expand skate rental.