PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An ice rink in New Castle is the winner of the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation’s “Renovate The Rink” contest.

Hess Ice Rink will receive $100,000 in renovation materials and construction management services from the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation and Pittsburgh Commercial Construction (PittComm).

Fans voted online in February to determine the winner. The other two finalists were the Kirk S. Nevin Arena in Greensburg and the Ice Mine in Connellsville.

The Chemours Company, an official partner of the NHL, will recognize all three finalists by providing a set of divider boards to assist with their on-ice programming and youth development.

Hess Ice Rink plans to make their locker rooms larger, expand the lobby area, add new-and-improved seating and expand skate rental.

