



SOUTH SIDE FLATS (KDKA) — Five vehicles were damaged in a hit-and-run crash in the South Side Flats late Saturday night.

Officers were sent to Sarah Street near South 17th Street just before 10 p.m.

Police say an orange or yellow 2019 Jeep Wrangler struck at least one parked car. The crash caused a chain reaction, pushing multiple vehicles into one another.

In all, five parked vehicles were damaged.

The driver did not stop at the time, but he turned himself in to police officers on Sunday.

Charges are pending. Police did not release his name.

Anyone whose car was struck is asked to call Zone 3 police at (412) 488-8326.