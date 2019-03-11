



Today is “National Napping Day” which is observed every year on the day following the return of daylight saving time. A new study finds a midday snooze can lower your blood pressure , perhaps as much as other lifestyle changes.

Researchers in Greece looked at more than 200 people with relatively well-controlled blood pressure who slept for on average about 50 minutes during the day. They found that a midday nap was associated with a drop in systolic blood pressure by about 5 mmHg. They say that’s about what you would expect from reducing salt or alcohol intake and even low-dose blood pressure medication.

Researchers warn more research is needed. This one study does not mean that people should choose a nap over exercise, diet, and medication, but if you want to reduce your blood pressure, taking a little afternoon siesta may be just what the doctor ordered.