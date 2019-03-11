BALD EAGLE CAMERA:Click To Watch Live
'Mean Girls,' 'The Band's Visit' Among Musicals Coming In 2019-20 Season
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you missed your shot to be in the room where it happens when “Hamilton” came to Pittsburgh in January, you’ll have to wait for it to return during the 2020-21 Broadway In Pittsburgh season.

The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust revealed that the hit musical would be coming back Monday night during their 2019-20 season announcement.

About 90,000 people went to see “Hamilton” during its run in Pittsburgh in January, including nearly 3,000 high school students from across the region who had the opportunity to attend a special performance.

Further details on exactly when “Hamilton” will be returning will be announced at a later date.

The Cultural Trust says 2019-2020 season ticket holders who renew into the 2020-2021 season will receive priority seating.

In the meantime, the 2019-20 season includes “The Band’s Visit,” which won the 2018 Tony Award for Best Musical, and the Jimmy Buffett jukebox musical “Escape To Margaritaville.”

Rounding out the season are “Mean Girls,” “A Bronx Tale,” “Jesus Christ Superstar,” “Miss Saigon,” and “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical.” The season specials are “The Lion King,” “Les Miserables,” “The Illusionists: Magic of the Holidays,” and “Cats.”

There will be a sensory-friendly performance of “The Lion King.”

Visit the Cultural Trust website for more information.

