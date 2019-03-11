BALD EAGLE CAMERA:Click To Watch Live
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A dedication to late Pittsburgh rapper Mac Miller has popped up on Google Maps.

“The Mac Miller Memoir,” a Twitter account memorializing Miller, pointed out Sunday night that when you search for “blue slide park” or “blue slide playground” in the Google Maps app or on the Google Maps website, the name now appears as “Mac Miller’s Blue Slide Playground.”

(Screenshot Courtesy: Google Maps)

A search for “blue slide park” or “blue slide playground” in the Apple Maps app doesn’t yield the same results, but if you search for “Mac Miller’s Blue Slide Park” specifically, it does appear.

(Screenshot Courtesy: Apple Maps)

The playground is in a section of Frick Park near Taylor Allderdice High School, where Miller went to school.

Miller’s debut album was titled “Blue Slide Park,” and part of the music video for his song “Frick Park Market” was filmed at the playground.

Crews put a fresh coat of paint on the slide after the Point Breeze native’s death in September before thousands gathered at the park for a memorial.

It is unclear what sparked the name change in the Maps apps. The Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy has not made any announcements regarding a formal name change for the playground.

