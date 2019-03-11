



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The finalists are in for the newest Mike Lang-ism.

The Pittsburgh Penguins posted the final five phrases submitted by fans for team radio broadcaster Mike Lange. Lange will choose a winner and officially add it to the list of “off the wall” phrases on goal calls and other moments in the hockey broadcasts.

“After receiving thousands of entries, Mike Lange has selected five finalists for his new goal call. Which has your vote? Buy me a banjo in Biloxi! Make my donkey dance! Hey! Who stole my pickle? Get the boat ready, Bourquey! We’re headed to Bogota! Give that tiger a bath!

The Pens will give the five finalists an all-access pass to the game against the Washington Capitals on Tuesday March 12th. He will announce the winner on the broadcast

The contest was posted to Facebook and the Penguins website in mid-February.