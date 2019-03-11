



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins signed undrafted college free agent forward Jake Lucchini to a one-year, entry-level contract on Monday.

The contract will begin next season, and Lucchini will report to the Penguins AHL affiliate in Wilkes/Barre-Scranton on an amateur tryout contract.

Lucchini, 23, played four years at Michigan Tech University, leading his team with 11 goals and 15 assists in 38 games.

Lucchini attended the Penguins Prospect Development Camp this past June.

Also Monday, the Penguins recalled forward Joseph Blandisi on an emergency basis from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

Blandisi, 24, played in one game for Pittsburgh on Jan. 18 in Arizona, contributing two shots in 6:47 minutes. In 17 games for WBS this season, he has seven goals and eight assists.