



MURRYSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — Murrysville Police used a drone to help them catch two vehicle theft suspects who ran into a wooded area Monday.

Officers were sent to State Route 22 West near Rick’s Sports Bar around 4 a.m. for a report of a single-vehicle accident. While officers were on their way to the scene, they learned two suspects were seen getting out of the vehicle and running into a nearby wooded area.

When officers arrived, they found the vehicle, which had major damage to the front end. Officers also noticed there was a large flat screen television in a box in the back seat. Officers then learned that the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Springdale.

Around 4:30 a.m., officers deployed a police station drone with an infrared camera into the woods. A short time later, the camera showed what appeared to be two heat signatures in the woods. When the drone was lowered closer to the heat signatures, the figures began to run and the officer was able to determine that the heat signatures were from two people.

Officers set up a perimeter around the area while continuing to follow the two suspects with the drone.

According to a criminal complaint, one suspect eventually yelled, “OK, we give up.” Both were taken into custody just before 4:50 a.m.

The suspects were identified as Zymire Wilson and Michael Lipovsik. Both had active warrants.

According to police, Wilson told officers, “We didn’t realize that car was stolen until I saw you guys chasing us with that thing in the sky.”

Police say Wilson initially claimed a third person was driving at the time of the crash, but he later admitted he was the driver but said he did not steal the vehicle.

Both Wilson and Lipovsik are facing multiple charges.

