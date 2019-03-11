BALD EAGLE CAMERA:Click To Watch Live
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    5:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 5
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Water & Sewer Authority, Pittsburgh Water And Sewer Authority, Robocalls


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority says a technical error caused a robocall to go out customers Monday morning about past-due bills.

According to the PWSA, it’s unknown at this time how many customers received the call. However, they say it went to customers in both good standing and customers with outstanding bills.

The PWSA says the message indicated all of the customers were overdue on their bills and their service would be shut off in three days if the bill was not paid.

In a tweet, the PWSA apologized for the error.

They are working to find out how many customers got the message and what exactly caused the error.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Comments
  1. Erik Wagner says:
    March 11, 2019 at 11:35 AM

    getting calls in both Sq Hill and Shadyside.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s