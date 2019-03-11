



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority says a technical error caused a robocall to go out customers Monday morning about past-due bills.

According to the PWSA, it’s unknown at this time how many customers received the call. However, they say it went to customers in both good standing and customers with outstanding bills.

The PWSA says the message indicated all of the customers were overdue on their bills and their service would be shut off in three days if the bill was not paid.

In a tweet, the PWSA apologized for the error.

We’re calling all customers who received the call in error to explain the mistake and asking them to disregard the first message. We know words can only go so far, but we sincerely apologize for the confusion the call has caused for some customers. https://t.co/98fAeN7zgI — Pittsburgh Water & Sewer Authority (@pgh2o) March 11, 2019

They are working to find out how many customers got the message and what exactly caused the error.

