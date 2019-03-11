



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The name of President Donald Trump’s daughter is popping up around Pittsburgh’s East End.

Someone is spray painting “Ivanka Trump” followed by some derogatory terms on churches, libraries and other buildings.

There’s been a strung of graffiti vandalism incidents in East Liberty that started showing up this weekend. It repeatedly references Ivanka Trump, and, it’s angered people who live or work in the neighborhood.

The graffiti was spray painted on buildings, including the East Liberty branch of the Carnegie Library and even churches like the East Liberty Presbyterian Church weren’t immune from the vandalism. A few blocks away, the Eastminster Presbyterian Church already had the graffiti removed.

Bernadette Paolo reacted to the defacing telling KDKA News, “I think this is an insult, I do not think Ivanka Trump deserves that. I mean, I’m not a Republican, but I think this kind of venom is misplaced.”

Adele Bodog said, “it makes me kind of sad. I mean political views aside, you know, her father, everyone has their views on that. But KKK, pedophile, it really makes no sense. It’s really sad to see.”

According to Pittsburgh Police, vigilant citizens took a photo of the suspect and sent it to them. After that, it didn’t take long for them to come up with the man’s identify – 24-year-old Trevon Kinnon of the North Side.

Kinnon is holding a can of spray paint in his hand in the picture.

The Police Graffiti Task Force is preparing an arrest warrant for a Kinnon.

