



(KDKA) – The Cleveland Browns shocked the NFL on Tuesday night, reportedly agreeing to a trade for New York Giants superstar wide receiver Odell Beckham.

The Giants get the Browns first-round pick, a third rounder and safety Jabril Peppers in return for the talented wideout.

#Browns first-round pick, their second third-rounder and Jabril Peppers to the #Giants, as @AdamSchefter said. Odell Beckham to the #Browns. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 13, 2019

Beckham is close friends with Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry, and the two of them will be catching passes from second-year QB Baker Mayfield.

Beckham had 77 receptions for 1,052 yards and six touchdowns last season. For his career, he has 390 receptions, 5,776 yards and 44 touchdowns.