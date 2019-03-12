BALD EAGLE CAMERA:Click To Watch Live
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMFBI
    10:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    11:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 11
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Cleveland Browns, Local TV, New York Giants, Odell Beckham Jr.


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

(KDKA) – The Cleveland Browns shocked the NFL on Tuesday night, reportedly agreeing to a trade for New York Giants superstar wide receiver Odell Beckham.

The Giants get the Browns first-round pick, a third rounder and safety Jabril Peppers in return for the talented wideout.

Beckham is close friends with Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry, and the two of them will be catching passes from second-year QB Baker Mayfield.

Odell Beckham (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Beckham had 77 receptions for 1,052 yards and six touchdowns last season. For his career, he has 390 receptions, 5,776 yards and 44 touchdowns.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s