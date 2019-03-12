



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The peregrine falcons that nest atop the University of Pittsburgh’s Cathedral of Learning have laid their first egg of the season.

The egg was discovered on Monday night.

Another one is expected in about two days.

The falcon, named Hope, will start incubating after she laid all the eggs.

If all goes well, the eggs will hatch next month.

For more information and to watch the cam, visit the National Aviary’s website here.