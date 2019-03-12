



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Community College of Allegheny County is working to accommodate Art Institute students to enable them to complete their educational and career goals.

The Art Institute of Pittsburgh announced a sudden closure on Friday.

Two informational sessions will be offered for all former Art Institute of Pittsburgh students at CCAC Allegheny Campus on Thursday on the first floor of Jones Hall at 808 Ridge Ave.

The first session will take place from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The second session will take place from 5:30-7 p.m.

Attendees will have an opportunity to meet professors, former faculty members of the Art Institute, admissions staff and academic advisors.

Free parking will be available in the parking lot at the corner of Ridge and Brighton avenues.

To RSVP or for more information, call the Allegheny Campus Advising office at 412.237.4662.

