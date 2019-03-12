



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A local family is looking for answers after a man was found dead in the Hill District one week ago.

Paralyzed from the waist down and confined to a wheelchair for decades because of a car accident, Milton Henderson was 57 years old when he died last week.

Devastated by his death and left with so many unanswered questions, Henderson’s sister did not want to appear on camera.

She told KDKA News “a lot of times I told my brother, he’s such a friendly person, he could befriend anyone. But everybody you can’t befriend when you are outside.”

Henderson was found lying in the street near the intersection of Roberts and Centre Avenue not far from the Hill District apartment where he lived. His wheelchair was close by.

His sister said the last place he was seen was in Mitchell’s Tavern on Centre Ave in Oakland, where she claims witnesses saw him mingling with some people.

She explained “he was down there with some men, they were talking. He liked to throw money across the bar. Now, we can’t find his wallet that I know of, nor his MAC card and he didn’t have a coat on. He kept his money in his jacket, in an inside pocket.”

Pittsburgh Police say Henderson’s death remains under investigation. The County Medical Examiner says the cause and manor of his death have not been determined.