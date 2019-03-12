Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
SMITHFIELD BOROUGH (KDKA) — A Fayette County pharmacy is a mess after a teenager driver, without a permit or license, plowed into the business while driving a pick-up truck.
The crash happened Monday afternoon at the Smithfield Pharmacy near the intersection of Main and Church Streets in Smithfield Borough.
The store sustained significant damage, but emergency officials said no one was injured.
Crazy.. The story tonight on KDKA News!!!’ pic.twitter.com/CigiDtnj9R
— Ross Guidotti (@RossGuidotti) March 12, 2019
KDKA’s Ross Guidotti reports the teen girl’s parents were in the truck with her at the time of the crash; however, she had not license or learner’s permit to be behind the wheel.
