BALD EAGLE CAMERA:Click To Watch Live
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMPittsburgh Today Live
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Drugs, Moundsville, West Virginia, Wheeling


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — A former mayor in West Virginia has been sentenced to one year and six months in federal prison on a drug distribution charge.

Sixty-three-year-old Kevin Mark Simms of Moundsville was sentenced Monday in federal court in Wheeling following his guilty plea in December to distributing oxycodone.

Simms was first elected to Moundsville City Council in 1990 and served as mayor from 1998 to 2000.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s