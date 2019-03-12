



PENN HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) — PennDOT will close Hulton Road (Route 2058) in Penn Hills at about 12:01 a.m. Wednesday for work being done on a future slide remediation project.

The road will be closed between Michael Drive and Iowa Street as crews from JMT will conduct drilling to locate subsurface utilities. Traffic will be detoured. The road will remain closed through noon on Friday.

The detour is listed below:

North of the Closure