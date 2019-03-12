BALD EAGLE CAMERA:Click To Watch Live
PENN HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) — PennDOT will close Hulton Road (Route 2058) in Penn Hills at about 12:01 a.m. Wednesday for work being done on a future slide remediation project.

The road will be closed between Michael Drive and Iowa Street as crews from JMT will conduct drilling to locate subsurface utilities. Traffic will be detoured. The road will remain closed through noon on Friday.

The detour is listed below:

North of the Closure

  • Follow Hulton Road to Coxcomb Hill Road (Route 2982)
  • Turn right onto Coxcomb Hill Road
  • Turn right onto Logans Ferry Road (Route 2075)
  • Turn right onto Leechburg Road (Route 2075)
  • Continue on Leechburg Road (Route 2086)
  • Continue straight onto Milltown Road (Route 2058)
  • Milltown Road becomes Hulton Road
  • South of the Closure: Same detour in the opposite direction

