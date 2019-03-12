BALD EAGLE CAMERA:Click To Watch Live
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Igloo is recalling several of its coolers after a boy in Florida got trapped inside of one.

The boy was not hurt, but it has raised safety concerns.

The company says the products in question are “Marine elite” coolers with stainless steel latches sold at West Marine stores.

The recalled products include:

  • Igloo® Marine Elite 72 quart; Item #00049375
  • Igloo® Marine Elite 54 quart; Item #00049374
  • Igloo® Marine Elite 94 quart; Item #00049574
  • Igloo® Marine Elite 110 quart; Item #00034108
  • Igloo® Marine Elite 150 quart; Item #00049573
  • Igloo® Lockable Latch; Item #00020087

Officials with Igloo are apologizing for the issue.

They say they are working to send consumers a latch replacement kit.

If you do not receive your kit, and have one of the recalled products, you are asked to call this toll-free number: 1(866)-509-3503.

For more information on the recall, visit Igloo’s website here.

