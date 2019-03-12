BALD EAGLE CAMERA:Click To Watch Live
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMFBI
    10:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    11:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 11
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
By Amy Wadas
Filed Under:Amy Wadas, Bribery Scandal, Local TV


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Some local students and parents are outraged after hearing about the college admissions bribery scandal that came out on Tuesday.

They say everyone should be treated fairly.

Photo Credit: KDKA

Cheating is one of many accusations in an indictment charging dozens of people in a widespread college admission bribery scandal. Prosecutors said parents paid a college test prep organization to help students cheat, either by having stand-ins take the tests for their kids or by arranging for proctors to correct their answers. Pitt junior Maz Suliman took the ACT.

“I studied a couple days, but it’s not fair a student not studying at all and having somebody else go in and taking it for them,” said Suliman.

“I would be upset if my kids were trying to compete against that,” said parent Beth Kafka. “They definitely know the value of education and I myself just finished my Ph.D. so they got to witness mom go through school.”

Marena Glaister said she took the SAT twice just to improve her score.

“My friend actually lent me her SAT workbooks and everything and I’d sit there and literally have to go through all the tests and practice all the time,” said Glaister.

Carlow freshman Lauren Jenkins did the same, and she said if she knew someone was unfairly taking the SAT at the same time she was, she wouldn’t be happy.

“Probably infuriated,” said Jenkins. “I definitely think it’s unfair to use your fame when you didn’t work for that.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s