BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) – A suspect in an assault that allegedly happened five years ago in Butler County was arrested on Tuesday.
Patrick Kearney, 31, was charged with rape and sexual assault.
Police said the victim only recently came forward.
Kearney is also facing separate charges of rape last year in Mercer County.
