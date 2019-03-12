



PITCAIRN (KDKA) — People were forced out of their homes overnight in Pitcairn after a large tree came down on an apartment building.

The tree came crashing down around 2 a.m. on School Street.

When police and firefighters arrived at the scene, they wrapped yellow tape across the front of the building warning people to stay back.

The apartment building sits right next to a wooded area.

When the tree fell, it brought down two others, damaging the roof of the building.

Borough officials were forced to cut the power to the building, but, thankfully, all eight people who lived there got out safely and no injuries were reported.

However, the landlord did say the damage is extensive as the tree pierced the roof and landed inside on the floor.

Almost a dozen people were forced to evacuate quickly with nothing but their pajamas. They didn’t even have time to pack any bags.

Here’s a better look at the damage left behind by these trees along his Pitcairn hillside. The landlord said all 8 residents are at a nearby hotel temporarily. The electric company came out here as well as 2 police officers to assess the damage so far. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/saJ3BscXud — MEGHAN SCHILLER (@MeghanKDKA) March 12, 2019

The electric department was also called to the scene.

The landlord has checked them into a hotel in Monroeville so they have some place warm to stay.

