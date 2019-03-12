BALD EAGLE CAMERA:Click To Watch Live
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMPittsburgh Today Live
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
By Meghan Schiller
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Downed Tree, Evacuations, Local TV, Meghan Schiller, Pitcairn


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITCAIRN (KDKA) — People were forced out of their homes overnight in Pitcairn after a large tree came down on an apartment building.

The tree came crashing down around 2 a.m. on School Street.

When police and firefighters arrived at the scene, they wrapped yellow tape across the front of the building warning people to stay back.

(Photo Credit: Meghan Schiller/KDKA)

The apartment building sits right next to a wooded area.

When the tree fell, it brought down two others, damaging the roof of the building.

Borough officials were forced to cut the power to the building, but, thankfully, all eight people who lived there got out safely and no injuries were reported.

(Photo Credit: Meghan Schiller/KDKA)

However, the landlord did say the damage is extensive as the tree pierced the roof and landed inside on the floor.

Almost a dozen people were forced to evacuate quickly with nothing but their pajamas. They didn’t even have time to pack any bags.

The electric department was also called to the scene.

The landlord has checked them into a hotel in Monroeville so they have some place warm to stay.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Meghan Schiller

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s