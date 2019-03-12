



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Imagine being able to get to Philadelphia in half-an-hour from Pittsburgh.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission has awarded a $2 million contract for a consultant to look into what it would take to make that a reality.

Pennsylvania has begun reviewing tech billionaire Elon Musk’s hyperloop concept.

On the hyperloop, pods take passengers through massive underground tubes at speeds over 700 m.p.h.

Our news partners at the Post Gazette say the Turnpike Commission and Department of Transportation were ordered to do the study by the state house last year.

The study will also look at the environmental impact and possible route linking Pittsburgh to Harrisburg and Philly.

The study is expected to be completed by next year.