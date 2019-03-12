



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Winter’s not over just yet.

Even though temperatures fell to the 40s on Monday and will be even cooler today, we have seen plenty of sunshine on both days. The sunshine will eventually win out with warmer days ahead, but at least for the next week and a half, we will see more than half of those days well below the average high for this time of the year.

Not that seeing a forecast with highs in the 30s in it isn’t enough to realize just how cool it will be and can be.

March 13 marks the bittersweet anniversary of one of the snowiest days in Pittsburgh and across the country as the 1993 super-storm rolled along the East Coast. Pittsburgh recorded 23.6 inches of snow on March 13, 1993. If you were here, you remember the day well.

While we still have a chance for both cold and snow, let’s talk some good news.

We are tracking a warm-up for the next couple of days with us either flirting with the 60s or into the 60s Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. The other good news is even after the cool down that arrives this weekend, we are not expecting to see any big snow totals based on model data coming in.

