



WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) – Investigators are trying to figure out what caused a plane’s landing gear to collapse at a local airport on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. at the Westmoreland County Airport.

Four people were on board the twin-engine plane at the time, but no one was hurt.

There was some minor damage to the plane.

Stay with KDKA and KDKA.com for more information as it becomes available.