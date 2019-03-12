BALD EAGLE CAMERA:Click To Watch Live
Filed Under:Local TV, Plane Crash, Westmoreland County Airport


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) – Investigators are trying to figure out what caused a plane’s landing gear to collapse at a local airport on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. at the Westmoreland County Airport.

Four people were on board the twin-engine plane at the time, but no one was hurt.

There was some minor damage to the plane.

Stay with KDKA and KDKA.com for more information as it becomes available.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s