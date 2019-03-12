



WESTMORELAND COUNTY (KDKA) – All four lanes of Route 30 are closed on Tuesday night as of 11 p.m. because of a chemical spill on the roadway.

Traffic is being detoured through town in the area of the Pittsburgh Street ramp in Hempfield Township.

Hazmat and fire crews are on the scene because a strong chemical odor and liquid is on the road in the eastbound lanes.

