WESTMORELAND COUNTY (KDKA) – All four lanes of Route 30 are closed on Tuesday night as of 11 p.m. because of a chemical spill on the roadway.

Traffic is being detoured through town in the area of the Pittsburgh Street ramp in Hempfield Township.

Photo Credit: KDKA

Hazmat and fire crews are on the scene because a strong chemical odor and liquid is on the road in the eastbound lanes.

