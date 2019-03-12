



PITTSBURGH (CBS) — Verizon customers nationwide are reporting issues with their wireless service. Many are saying they are unable to send or receive text messages.

Customers took to Twitter Tuesday morning to report the issue.

“@verizon my texts won’t send sos,” tweeted one user.

@verizon my texts won’t send sos — k t (@KaatieJ) March 12, 2019

Verizon has responded to several customers, saying they are working on resolving the issue.

“I know how concerning it can be when your texting is not working fully. We are aware of an issue impacting texting services for some customers. Our engineers are aware of the issue and are working diligently to resolve it,” tweeted Verizon.

I know how concerning it can be when your texting is not working fully. We are aware of an issue impacting texting services for some customers. Our engineers are aware of the issue and are working diligently to resolve it. ^AAB — Verizon Wireless CS (@VZWSupport) March 12, 2019

In another tweet, they confirm texting outages on the East Coast, and say their technicians are working “non-stop” to fix the problem.

We have confirmed there is a texting outage on the east coast. Our technicians a fully aware we have a ton of customers that are being effected, and we’re working non-stop to get this matter resolved as soon as possible. *IXR 1/3 — Verizon Wireless CS (@VZWSupport) March 12, 2019

However, they have not given a timetable on when the outage will be resolved.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.