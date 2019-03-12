BALD EAGLE CAMERA:Click To Watch Live
PITTSBURGH (CBS) — Verizon customers nationwide are reporting issues with their wireless service. Many are saying they are unable to send or receive text messages.

Customers took to Twitter Tuesday morning to report the issue.

“@verizon my texts won’t send sos,” tweeted one user.

Verizon has responded to several customers, saying they are working on resolving the issue.

“I know how concerning it can be when your texting is not working fully. We are aware of an issue impacting texting services for some customers. Our engineers are aware of the issue and are working diligently to resolve it,” tweeted Verizon.

In another tweet, they confirm texting outages on the East Coast, and say their technicians are working “non-stop” to fix the problem.

However, they have not given a timetable on when the outage will be resolved.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

