



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – JP Morgan Chase – the biggest bank in the U.S. — officially announced plans Wednesday to expand its retail branches into nine top U.S. markets this year – including Pittsburgh.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports the bank plans to open branches at One Oxford Centre on Grant Street, Downtown; at Walnut Street and S. Aiken Avenue in Shadyside; and at 1815 Washington Road next to South Hills Village in Upper St. Clair.

“This expansion marks a major milestone for our firm by allowing us to serve more customers, small businesses and communities across the country,” said CEO of Chase Consumer Banking Thasunda Duckett in a release. “To us, this is so much more than building branches. This is about new customer relationships, better access to credit, and local jobs.”

Chase expects to open up to 90 new branches in new markets and hire up to 700 employees by the end of the year. Entry-level employees in new markets will be paid at least $15 per hour, and will receive the firm’s full benefits package, according to the release.

The announcement comes after the bank announced last year that it planned to open 400 new branches and hire as many as 3,000 employees in new markets over the next five years. The company says that approximately 30 percent of branches will be in low-to-moderate income communities.

