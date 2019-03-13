



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A recall has been issued for heating pads due to a fire risk.

T.J. Maxx and Marshalls are recalling Aroma Home USB Heated Hottie heating pads, which plug into a USB port.

More than 9,000 heating pads were sold in the United States and Canada.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says they come in four styles: French Bull Dog, Sequin Cat Head, Sequin Fox Head and Sequin Blue Owl

The stores are offering refunds.

For more information on the recall, visit the CPSC’s website at this link.