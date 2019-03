MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) — Police in McKeesport are searching for a 40-year-old man who has been missing since Wednesday morning.

Charles Devon Surratt, who lives on Sumac Street in McKeesport, just moved to the area two weeks ago. He has severe mental health issues and is considered to be endangered, according to the police.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 412-65705015 or 911.