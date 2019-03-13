



GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – Nicely Elementary and Greensburg Salem students are secured in buildings due to local shooter situation on Wednesday afternoon, the school announced.

The Greensburg Police Department alerted the school about an armed suspect near the Sheetz on Harvey Avenue, prompting the lockdown.

Parents are asked to pick up their children directly at the school while students on Bus 10 N and 12 will remain at school.

According to the district, students are being held in a safe environment and parents should take identification information with them when picking them up

