



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating after human remains were discovered in the city’s Larimer section Wednesday morning.

A woman’s body and clothing were found under the Larimer Avenue Bridge at Washington Boulevard.

Officials say a witness found the body behind an auto body shop and alerted the employees. They called 911.

When investigators arrived, they roped off the area in order to further investigate.

