BALD EAGLE CAMERA:Click To Watch Live
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Body Discovery, Larimer, Larimer Avenue Bridge, Local TV, Pam Surano


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating after human remains were discovered in the city’s Larimer section Wednesday morning.

A woman’s body and clothing were found under the Larimer Avenue Bridge at Washington Boulevard.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Officials say a witness found the body behind an auto body shop and alerted the employees. They called 911.

When investigators arrived, they roped off the area in order to further investigate.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s