



HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Several people were injured in a multiple vehicle accident in Westmoreland County.

Westmoreland County 911 dispatchers told KDKA News that four people were taken to the hospital following an accident on Route 136.

Authorities say that the accident occurred shortly before 6:50 p.m. on Route 136 near East Side Drive.

Route 136 remains closed at this time. Officials did say when they plan on having the road reopened.

