



HOMESTEAD (KDKA) – One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting in Homestead.

Allegheny County 911 dispatchers said police responded to a shooting on Maple Street and 17th Avenue in Homestead at approximately 7:27 p.m.

Officials say that when police and paramedics arrived on scene they found a 50-year-old male who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper leg.

One person was taken to the hospital, according to officials.

Police are investigating the shooting.

