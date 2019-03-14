Comments
HOMESTEAD (KDKA) – One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting in Homestead.
Allegheny County 911 dispatchers said police responded to a shooting on Maple Street and 17th Avenue in Homestead at approximately 7:27 p.m.
Officials say that when police and paramedics arrived on scene they found a 50-year-old male who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper leg.
Police are investigating the shooting.
