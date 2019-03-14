



LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) – Sheriff’s say that a Westmoreland County man who was an alleged “scam artist” has been arrested.

Sean Hurley was taken into custody by Westmoreland County Sheriff’s deputies, according to a statement from county officials.

Authorities say that Hurley was wanted for felony charges of theft by deception.

Warrant deputies were tracking leads for two to three weeks before learning that Hurley hiding in his girlfriend’s house at night. Authorities say that Hurley was sneaking into the home on B Street in Latrobe late at night where he would hide and leave while it was still dark outside.

Sheriff’s Deputies took Hurley into custody without incident.