



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A theft suspect is accused of stealing hundreds of dollars in coins from several laundromats in the Pittsburgh area.

The thief, wielding a crowbar, was caught on camera smashing and grabbing money from laundry machines. Four stores were robbed by the thief who was caught on surveillance video inside each laundromat.

The thefts at the Kennywood 24-Hour Laundromat on Hoffman Boulevard in West Mifflin, the Baldwin 24-Hour Laundromat on Brownsville Road, the Monroeville 24-Hour Laundromat on Northern Pike and the Dravosburg Laundromat on 3rd Street; all of which happened within 24 hours.

General Manager of Matrik Properties Kip Carroll runs 13 laundromats in Pittsburgh and says it is the first time he has seen something this bold.

“It’s a good thing nobody did walk in on it, because what would they do to avoid being caught,” said Carroll.

Caught on multiple surveillance cameras, both outside the Brownsville Road Laundromat and inside, the video shows the thief wasting no time getting to work once inside.

The thief can be seen in the same Steelers jacket, hood and ski mask on camera in at least three of the four burglarized laundromats.

Despite the multiple scares, the general manager says he won’t rethink staying open 24 hours.

Carroll says, “It’s not a Monday through Friday, 9-5 world that we live in.”

KDKA News contacted all four police departments involved in these investigations. No suspects names are being released at this time, only that the video shows the same male in all the surveillance video and a female waiting in the car.

Several hundred dollars in coins were taken and thousands of dollars worth of damage was done.