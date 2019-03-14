BALD EAGLE CAMERA:Click To Watch Live
Filed Under:Algae, Erie News, Lake Erie, Mike DeWine


TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) – Ohio’s governor is proposing spending nearly $1 billion to combat the toxic algae in Lake Erie and to protect the state’s other lakes and rivers.

Republican Gov. Mike DeWine says he wants to set aside $900 million from this year’s new state budget for water quality projects over the next 10 years.

DeWine said Thursday that he expects the bulk of the money will go toward controlling the algae in Lake Erie that has become a growing threat to drinking water.

TOLEDO, OHIO – AUGUST 4: Algae floats in Lake Erie at Maumee Bay State Park August 4, 2014 in Oregon, Ohio. Toledo, Ohio area residents were once again able to drink tap water after a two day ban due to algae related toxins. (Photo by Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images)

The governor says committing the money now for water projects will allow the state to look at long-term solutions.

He says some of the money will go toward helping farmers reduce fertilizer runoff and toward creating more wetlands to filter pollutants before they reach the state’s streams and rivers.

