PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – While on vacation, Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto met with the Dalai Lama.

Peduto posted a picture with the Dalai Lama to Instagram on Wednesday.

The mayor posted the picture with the caption, “With Bill Strickland, Scott Lammie & Steve Sarowitz in Dharamsala, India at the invitation of Dr. Barry Kerzin & His Holiness the Dali Lama.”

A spokesperson for Peduto said in a statement today that the mayor met the Dalai Lama in Dharamshala, India.

Peduto was invited to meet the Dalai Lama from Dr. Barry Kerzin, the personal physician of the highest priest of Tibetan Buddhism.

Accompanying Peduto on the 10 a.m. Wednesday meet was Manchester Craftsmen’s Guild founder Bill Strickland, Chicago businessman Steve Sarowitz and UPMC Senior Vice President Scott Lammie.

Dr. Kerzin has been in Pittsburgh working with UPMC in order to train nurses in wellness and mindfulness for both patients and themselves.

Mayor Peduto and the city of Pittsburgh are exploring the option of offering the training to city youth and seniors with Dr. Kerzin’s assistance.

According to city officials, Mayor Peduto is paying for all of his expenses during his private vacation.