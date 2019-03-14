



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A bat used by Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Roberto Clemente will be going to auction.

A game-used bat that was ordered just two days before the start of 1960 World Series will be the centerpiece of an online auction.

Robert Edward Auctions said that the bat is just one of 12 with Clemente’s nickname “Momen” engraved on the barrel.

Clemente ordered the “Momen Clemente” Hillerick & Bradsby signature-model bat on October 3, 1960, just two days before the start of the 1960 World Series.

The auction company says that bats with the Pittsburgh baseball legend’s nickname engraved on them are extremely rare. The bats were only manufactured between 1955 and 1960.

Bidding for the bat starts at $10,000.

Also up for auction on the website is a rare original photo of Josh Gibson in a Homestead Grays uniform and some Steelers game-worn jerseys.

