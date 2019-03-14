



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man claims a teacher sexually assaulted him when he was a student at St. Bernard Elementary School.

According to a lawsuit filed Monday, the alleged victim, who is now an adult, says when he was attending elementary school at St. Bernard, he began to struggle in math and sought help from a teacher.

The lawsuit claims the teacher, who is only identified as John Doe in the suit, began to tutor the alleged victim an an empty, unsupervised classroom after school.

The teacher allegedly molested and sexually assaulted the student on at least five separate occasions during these tutoring sessions.

The suit was filed against John Doe, St. Bernard School and the Roman Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh.

