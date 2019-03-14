



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Penguins forward Zach Aston-Reese has been downgraded in regards to his injury status.

Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan says Aston-Reese is expected to be out “longer term” after initially being listed as “day-to-day.”

“Mike Sullivan says Zach Aston-Reese’s injury is actually “longer term.” Expects him to return this season. Letang and Maatta skated back in Pittsburgh.”

Mike Sullivan says Zach Aston-Reese’s injury is actually “longer term.” Expects him to return this season. Letang and Maatta skated back in Pittsburgh. — Matt Vensel (@mattvensel) March 14, 2019

Aston-Reese suffered a lower-body injury in the second period of the game against the Boston Bruins last Sunday. Forward Joseph Blandisi was recalled from the AHL to fill his spot on the roster.

Meanwhile, defensemen Kris Letang and Olli Maatta did not make the trip to Buffalo, and instead skated on their own back in Pittsburgh Thursday.

There was some good news on the injury front. Forward Bryan Rust was on the ice for the Penguins morning skate in a red, non-contact jersey.

“Bryan Rust is on the ice for #Pens morning skate in Buffalo wearing a red no-contact jersey. He has missed the last 7 games with a lower-body injury. -MC”

Bryan Rust is on the ice for #Pens morning skate in Buffalo wearing a red no-contact jersey. He has missed the last 7 games with a lower-body injury. -MC — Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) March 14, 2019

The Penguins take on the Buffalo Sabres Thursday night at 7:00. The Pens are 0-2 against the Sabres this season. Both losses occurred in overtime.