



CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) – State police are on the scene of an accident in Fayette County.

State troopers said a female pedestrian was hit on Vanderbilt Road at approximately 7:47 p.m. Friday night.

The driver of the vehicle left the scene and right now state troopers do not have a vehicle description to release.

State Police and Several Firefighters are on scene- as well as the accident reconstruction team.

State police tell KDKA that another driver came upon the victim and called 911.

The victim is a female and authorities are waiting to release her identity upon the notification of family members.

There are no cameras in the area, according to state troopers.

Vanderbilt Road is closed between Ridge Blvd at the Willow Inn all the way up into Connellsville.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

