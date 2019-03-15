



CENTERVILLE (KDKA) — A man says his dog helped him escape a fire that destroyed his Washington County home late Thursday night.

It happened around 11:55 p.m. on Vesta Street near Main Street in Centerville.

Firefighters say the house was fully engulfed when they arrived at the scene and flames were shooting out of the roof and the front of the house.

Homeowner Bill Knerr, who lives alone, says he was sleeping and didn’t hear the smoke detector.

Thankfully, his dog, Ghost, jumped on the bed and started barking, which woke Knerr up.

“I was asleep up in my bedroom, and my dog started barking and woke me up. My room was filled with smoke, and I ran and we jumped off the, my porch roof,” he said.

Knerr and Ghost were both uninjured after jumping from the porch roof into the yard.

The home was a total loss.

“We had some complications with water issues here. The water, we had to call in tankers to supply the fire. It wasn’t enough water supply for the hydrants to feed this fire,” Denbo-Vesta #5 Volunteer Fire Company Chief Derrick White said.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. The State Police fire marshal is investigating.

