PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A local police K9 officer will receive lifesaving equipment.

Protecting K9 Heroes, a Facebook page, donated a K9 trauma kit and a Narcan kit to Sharpsburg Police Department K9 Jango.

K9 Jango is a German Shepherd assigned to Officer J. Hussar and enjoys cuddles and playing with his fellow lab Sophie.

Narcan, which contains the drug Naloxone, blocks the effects of opiods and reverses overdoses within two to five minutes.

Each kit contains a 4 mg device to help save K9 Jangos life if he ever encouters opiods.

To make a donation to Protecting K9 Heroes, click here.

