



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Missouri lawmaker has unveiled a new bill that would require everyone between the age of 18 and 35 to own an AR-15.

The AR-15 was one of four guns police say Robert Bowers used to kill eleven people at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh in October.

Representative Andrew McDaniel, a Republican lawmaker in Missouri, has named the bill after himself as the McDaniel Militia act.

The bill takes it one step further, it also would create a tax credit for the purchase of the AR-15.

It’s not the first controversial bill that McDaniel has filed, he has also filed a bill that would require everyone 21 and over to own a handgun.

House Bill 1108 hasn’t had a hearing in the Missouri House of Representatives, and no scheduled date has been announced.